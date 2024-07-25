Shoalhaven Hospital patients miss out on thousands of hours of care

Shoalhaven Hospital's patients missed out on 2000 hours of nursing care during four months this year, a protest rally has been told.
Those figures were just across five wards - medical, medical south, rehabilitation, surgical and the sub-acute geriatric unit.
President of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association Shoalhaven branch, Laura Anderson, said staff shortages were continuing to impact on patient care as the hospital's nurses and midwives rallied in support of a 15 per cent pay rise on Thursday, July 25.
They were calculated by comparing rosters to the number of staff who actually worked.
"Every shift should have a certain number of staff, and if someone's sick and not replaced then that's less hours," Ms Anderson said.
The shortages were also impacting on her ability to stay in the job that she loved.
"I'm really angry, and tired and burnt out that we have to do this," Ms Anderson said.
"I've never felt so disillusioned and angry.
"We're expected to do more with less - less staff, less money, less support, corridor patients, expected just to cope, not to mention the multiple staff assaults we've had at Shoalhaven over the past year."
In fact nurses were more likely to be assaulted on the job than police officers or prison guards, Ms Anderson said.
"That's disgusting," she said.
One of those assaulted in the past year was NSWNMA Shoalhaven branch secretary Belinda Alcott.
She said while she was back at work after two days, it took her six months to fully recover from the incident, in which she and two other nurses were assaulted within 10 minutes.
The health service's response did not help, Ms Alcott said.
"They should be reporting it to police and giving us an incident number in case we want to report it as an assault," she said.
"But it took them from August to December to recognise that they had to report it, and I got an incident number."
While "we're seeing more of these attacks from dementia patients," Ms Alcott said extra staff would help because there would be more sets of eyes on what patients were doing.
And the NSWNMA said an immediate 15 per cent pay rise was crucial to improving staffing levels in hospitals.
Ms Anderson said too many nurses were leaving NSW and heading to Victoria and Queensland where better pay was on offer, or even leaving the public hospital system and working for an agency which also offered much better pay.
She said nurses' wages were going backwards due to inflation, making it hard to attract new people to the profession.
A 15 per cent pay rise "will put a bit more cream in the bun," and help convince people to stay, she said.
"Even with the poor pay, the violence, the short staffing, most of us love the job," Ms Anderson said.
Most wanted to stay in the public hospital system, "They just need to make it more attractive for people to stay and people to become nurses."
