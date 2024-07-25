South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Shoalhaven Hospital patients miss out on thousands of hours of care

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 25 2024 - 5:39pm, first published 5:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Shoalhaven Hospital's patients missed out on 2000 hours of nursing care during four months this year, a protest rally has been told.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.