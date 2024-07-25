State funding helps tool up the Kangaroo Valley Men's Shed

The Kangaroo Valley Men's Shed is about to get new tools and equipment, thanks to a State Government grant.
The organisation has been given $44,544 under the government's community building partnerships program, which is being used to fit out the temporary premises at the Kangaroo Valley Public School.
The shed's members are awaiting a decision on a possible permanent location beside the western end of Moss Vale Road in Kangaroo Valley.
Personnel from the Kangaroo Valley Men's Shed have been speaking to Fortis House and the Resilient Building Council about possible designs should Shoalhaven Council make the land available.
The funding for tools was handed over by State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward, during a barbecue at the temporary location.
"I am thrilled to work with the community of Kangaroo Valley to help them secure funding to acquire woodworking and metalworking equipment, tools and recreational items to fit out the Kangaroo Valley Men's Shed,'' Mr Ward said.
''I strongly endorse our local men's sheds; they provide an excellent venue for men to gather and utilise their skills collectively.
"They also play a crucial role in supporting men's mental health," Mr Ward said.
Shed chairman Bruce Preston welcomed the funding to acquire "machine tools for the proposed shed fit out".
''All our members were extremely grateful to Gareth for the help he gave us in getting the grant over the line," Mr Preston said.
''Through help like this the Kangaroo Valley Men's shed is slowly becoming a reality and we know we can call on Gareth who has a great interest in ensuring our dreams for the shed will come to fruition in the shortest possible time."
