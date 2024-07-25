An era ends as Comfort Shoes closes its Nowra and Ulladulla stores

The Bruderlin family has been looking after the Shoalhaven's feet for the past 78 years.
But that era is about to end, with Rob and Sally Bruderlin selling their Comfort Shoes stores in Nowra and Ulladulla, ending an era in the local retail scene.
The shop in Nowra's Junction Street has been a shoe shop for more than 100 years, originally operated by John Anderson and Co, before Felix McLaren moved from Queanbeyan to take over the business in 1923.
But when Mr McLaren died in 1942, his wife Kathleen and daughter Patricia were left to continue the business.
They put it on the market, with Bob and Glad Bruderlin seeing it while visiting Nowra on their honeymoon.
They returned to Nowra to buy the business in 1946, starting a long family connection.
Their son Rob Bruderlin recalled his father had two brothers already in the shoe business, running Comfort Shoes stores in Tamworth and Dubbo, and they helped their younger brother to set up.
"The three boys did really well and were highly regarded in the shoe business," Mr Bruderlin said.
Those early days were tough, with little housing available in Nowra, and the Bruderlins had to live with the McLarens in Osborne Street for 10 years, and even employed Patricia in the business.
There was also strict rationing in place, and people had to have a ration ticket along with some money before they could buy shoes.
Virtually all shoes sold in the Nowra shop were made in Australia, but getting new stock was difficult, Mr Bruderlin said, as leather and other material used to make shoes was in short supply.
Often his parents would line the walls with empty boxes, to at least give the appearance of having plenty of stock, he said.
The next generation took over the business 45 years ago, and Mr Bruderlin recalled how the Nowra shop at one stage had a small x-ray machine that was used to x-ray people's feet, unaware of the danger it posed.
"It was a selling tool," he said.
However extra effort was made to ensure staff knew as much as possible about footwear, Mr Bruderlin said, taking them to shoe factories so they could "learn the whole trade of how things went together, and show customers the features and benefits of a particular shoe because they've seen how they're made".
Over the years the business has expanded, with a store in Bega for 38 years before it was sold in 2018, and a store in Ulladulla along with a couple of other businesses in Nowra.
"We've done a few different things over time," Mr Bruderlin said.
However in all stores the emphasis has always been on training staff to offer the highest level of service.
"We've employed hundreds of people over the years, and we've always had really good staff," Mr Bruderlin said.
And while the shoe industry had changed dramatically over the years with the demise of Australian manufacturers and domination by brand names and international players, he said the focus on service and knowing the local market was still the key to success.
While the Bruderlins are looking forward to retiring, they are negotiating with a person interested in buying the business who has experience in the shoe sector, and who wants to retain all the existing staff "which is something we're really excited about".
Mr Brudelin said he was unsure if the new owner would retain the Comfort Shoes name, but "he'll give it a red hot shake" and would retain similar product lines.
Those product lines had changed over time, sometimes in unexpected ways.
Mr Bruderlin recalled when he was approached about selling Crocs he dismissed them as "a strange looking item".
"The first time we saw them we were told there was a 200 pair minimum order.
"We said '200 pair? This sort of plastic stuff?' We'd try 20 pairs, and if that doesn't work and we have to put them in the bin then so what, but if we have 200 pair and it doesn't work," Mr Bruderlin said.
"Anyway we turned that 200 pairs into 3000 pairs in the first season.
"It just took off, but it could have gone either way."
A similar thing happened with the first Reebok shoes, and Mr Bruderlin questioned whether men would wear white shoes and even women were not wearing white shoes at the time.
But they "took off like you wouldn't believe".
Then about 30 years ago some short lace-up hiking-style boots were put on the shop's front table, and they sold all 115 pairs in one day.
"Sometimes you get a hot item and away it goes," Mr Bruderlin said.
The Adidas Rome runners that were brought out for the 1960 Olympics evoked a similar response because "people just loved the look of them and away they went".
Other shoe crazes have involved studded desert boots which "we couldn't keep up with" and Brazilian scuffs - "We'd get a box in and they'd sell out in a day."
One of the stranger hot items came about when Ulladulla High School students started wearing Grosby slippers to school, and "we'd be selling old men's slippers to 16-year-olds," Mr Bruderlin laughed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.