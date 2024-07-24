Nurses and midwives rallying throughout the Shoalhaven to support a pay rise

Public sector nurses and midwives from Shoalhaven and Milton-Ulladulla Hospitals are rallying tomorrow (Thursday, July 25) to fight for pay increases.
The NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association members are demanding a one-year 15 per cent pay rise to fix the staffing crisis in the public health system, and to stop nurses and midwives leaving the industry or moving interstate for better pay and conditions.
NSWNMA members are demanding the NSW Government pay wages that reflect their vital work, and also respect and value the state's largest female-dominated professions, in order to attract and retain experienced nurses and midwives.
They say nurses and midwives have been underpaid and undervalued by successive Coalition state governments for more than a decade, and their wages are sitting at 2008 levels in real terms.
They argue that whilst male-dominated jobs have seen significant pay increases, "our most trusted professions are falling behind," the association said.
"There is clear evidence that the low pay is driving shortages of nurses and midwives across the state and it is time that the government acted to stem the losses," according to the NSWNMA.
During the own-time rallies, clinical services will be maintained in all public hospitals and health services.
Shoalhaven Hospital members will rally outside the hospital from 12.30 to 1.30pm.
Staff from the Milton-Ulladulla Hospital will gather outside the hospital from 2 to 3pm.
