Bomaderry set to be home to 60 new apartments despite contamination fears

Land in Bomaderry looks set to be redeveloped to offer 60 units, despite warnings the site might be contaminated.
Shoalhaven Council is supporting plans to redevelop land on the corner of Beinda Street and Bolong Road, however Cr Greg Watson warned the site might be contaminated as it was once home to a saw mill.
He told the council meeting on Monday, July 22, that the site was home to a saw mill for more than 100 years.
"It might not have been picked up on the contaminated lands register, but I can assure you the saw mill was there."
Council's city development director James Ruprai said the land was zoned as residential, and was not on a contaminated lands register.
However Mayor Amada Findley said concerns about possible contamination would be passed on to Landcom, which had applied to build 60 build-to-rent apartments along with 70 parking spaces, and to the Southern Region Planning Panel which would make the decision on the application.
Council decided to support the application that covers eight residential blocks, and requires two houses to be demolished.
But it has asked the Southern Region Planning Panel to consider introducing sound and lighting restrictions to minimise the impacts the construction phase will have on a nearby flying fox population.
Cr Tonia Gray also raised concerns about a report on the units, which mentioned "proposed solar and air conditioning".
"Does proposed mean mandatory?" she asked.
"This is an exemplar build, something we've very proud of, and we don't want to see any cost cutting or corners shaved off in the construction phase."
Mr Ruprai said building regulations required certain construction standards and "that is the minimum condition they must meet".
The plan includes 60 units across two three-storey buildings at 4 Beinda Street.
They will be used for rental accommodation for at least 15 years, with 20 per cent of the units to be set aside for affordable housing.
The 60 units will include eight studio apartments, 17 one-bedroom apartments, nine two-bedroom apartments, 14 two-storey terrace-style two-bedroom apartments and two three-bedroom apartments.
There will also be entrances, lobbies and communal roos on the group floor of each building, as well as landscaping.
Total cost of the development is more than $32 million.
