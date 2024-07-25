Jemma Tribe releases a Blueprint for food relief services

All over Australia, anyone thinking about starting or scaling up a food relief service now has access to a blueprint for success.
Managing Director of Nowra Community Food Store, Jemma Tribe, has released, Blueprint - A Guide to starting up or scaling up a Food Relief Service.
"Demand for services like ours is certainly increasing and we have a sustainable model that others are keen to learn from," Mrs Tribe said.
The document provides a comprehensive guide with an overview of models, legal structures and business systems that will help individuals on their journey.
"It even goes down into the nitty-gritty of requirements, how to access food, grants and a whole bunch of templates people can use," she said.
Mrs Tribe took over the Nowra Community Food Store in 2021 after initially visiting to take photos to help the previous owners find a new charity to manage it.
"I was really taken aback by what I saw," Mrs Tribe said.
"There were people who weren't wearing shoes and were obviously struggling and I just kept on thinking that if this doesn't exist where do these people go?"
Since taking over the store's management, Mrs Tribe has seen the customer base triple because of COVID and the cost of living crisis.
"Every time petrol, electricity, or rent went up we would just see another bump in customers," she said.
Finding a way for the business to be sustainable and deliver its social purpose had been a journey, Mrs Tribe said.
"We were essentially starting from scratch in terms of policies and procedures, and getting a sustainable business model."
The South Nowra store has continued to help the community and developed a name for itself.
"We were getting calls constantly from people all over the place who either wanted to set up a service similar to ours or were in the midst of trying to operate one," Mrs Tribe said.
She began to develop the idea of a blueprint and started to jot some notes down.
Mrs Tribe was invited by the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR) to a conference on social impact in the regions in September 2023.
During the Pitchfest segment someone pulled out last minute and Mrs Tribe took the opportunity to put forward her blueprint.
She was left with a few minutes to prepare a pitch before delivering it to a panel of philanthropists to try and get some funding.
"It was really just a thought bubble at that stage," she said.
"I suppose, I kind of knew what I would say but they also did a bit of a run-through of what you should include in a pitch."
The Siddle Family Foundation agreed to fund Mrs Tribe's blueprint.
"Knowing that the cost of living is resulting in an increased demand for services like ours, [the Siddle Family Foundation] knew they had people in their community who were hungry for a document like this."
Mrs Tribe has continued to work on the document for the past year and now the free pdf can be downloaded online on the Nowra Community Food Store's website.
"I just encourage people to share it far and wide," she said.
"If there are people in other communities who are thinking about starting a food pantry or a similar service it would be a good resource for them."
