Shoalhaven Mariners ready to celebrate 10 years of their home diamond

The Shoalhaven Mariners baseball club is set for a special celebration on Sunday, July 28.
It is the 10th anniversary of the baseball field at Ison Park, South Nowra, being officially opened, and the community is invited to join the party.
While the club had been existence for many years prior to getting a field, this was truly the start of something great.
Now the homefield, also known as Mariners Cove, offers a quality diamond, batting cages, canteen, and change facilities that are unmatched in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven region.
The party gets underway at noon and the Mariners invite all who had a hand in this development, along with anyone interested in finding out more about baseball, to come along and celebrate this joyous event, share their stories and memories at the beautiful, lush facilities.
A cake will be part of the celebration, and canteen facilities will be available.
Two home games will support the event, with the Mariners taking on the Panthers.
The 4th grade team plays at 10.30am, coming into the game hoping to bounce back from a heavy loss to the ladder leaders, the Shellharbour Warriors B at Eagle Field, Berkeley.
After a bye last week, the mighty 3rd grade side takes to the field at 1pm.
The Mariners 4th grade side started strongly last week.
Jay Ellard led off with a double to centre field, scoring after Tristan Dom reached second on an error.
The Dom duo was back in action when Courtney Dom reached second on a wild throw scoring son Tristan, then getting home off a Luke Barker single, before Barker scored on a Tori Sayer single
However the Warriors took control at the bottom of the first innings, scoring 13 runs in the innings.
With heads held high, the Mariners took the field for the bottom of the 1st, however the Warriors laid it on thick, scoring 13 runs on 9 hits, the score, 13-4 Warriors at the end of the 1st.
The Mariners added three more runs at the top of the second with Jay Ellard, Charlie Williams and Courtney Dom getting home, but the Warriors continued their onslaught in the bottom of the second, with seven hits scoring six runs.
In the end the Warriors ran out convincing winners 22-7.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.