Get cozy for a cause: wear slippers to work for CareSouth's Aunties and Uncles

Show your support for CareSouth's Aunties and Uncles Program by making a comfortable fashion statement at work on Friday, July 26.
For National National Aunties and Uncles Day, is CareSouth calling for the community to wear slippers in its Warm Hearts, Warm Feet campaign.
The Aunties and Uncles Program connects young people and families with carefully matched volunteers who provide guidance and mentoring through simple acts of kindness and small moments of support.
Running for nearly 30 years, the program reduces the risk of children entering the child protection system and makes an incredible difference in the lives of children and volunteers
With locations in Shoalhaven, Illawarra, Batemans Bay and Goulburn, volunteers have been able to connect and make a positive impact with youth across the region.
CareSouth asks the community to wear slippers to work and spread the word about the early intervention strategy and the positive impact Aunties and Uncles by posting photos with the hashtag #auntiesandunclesday.
Maree Wright has been an aunties and uncles program volunteer for the past year and said the experience had enriched her life.
"Aunties and Uncles is such a valuable program," Ms Wright said.
"It has allowed us to make a difference in a child's life through simple things like playing basketball out the front with my kids, going to the park or jumping on the trampoline.
"I think that comparing what we do in the Aunties and Uncles program to a pair of cosy slippers is very fitting," she said.
"Slippers are like a warm hug for your feet, they make you feel safe, snug and supported."
CareSouth carer engagement and support team leader, Rebecca Henderson, asks the community to show their support by wearing slippers on Friday.
"Aunties and Uncles allows young people to share new experiences, or just everyday things, that can help them navigate challenges, build resilience and develop important social and emotional skills," said Ms Henderson.
Children aged 3 to 12, whose families are experiencing isolation, stress or vulnerability, can be referred to the program by parents, teachers, psychologists or other support networks by contacting CareSouth's call centre on 1300 554 260.
Caseworkers will consider a family's needs, make a suitable match with a volunteer mentor, and provide ongoing support. Volunteer mentors, including students and grandparents, can also contact the call centre to be assessed to join the program.
