Survey looks at dietary choices as fast food outlets dominate the Shoalhaven

Is the Shoalhaven and Illawarra area drowning in unhealthy food options including fast food outlets?
That is one of the questions being asked in a new study looking at how much food dominates the thoughts and lives of people in the Shoalhaven and Illawarra.
Dr Katherine Kent and Professor Karen Charlton are experts in the field of dietetics from the Resilient and Sustainable Food Systems Research Group at University of Wollongong.
They are about to embark on a massive survey of households in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven, to find out exactly what people think about the region's food environment, particularly in the wake of the cost of living crisis.
They will be looking at the questions many are asking themselves, about whether there are healthy takeaway options nearby; are children exposed to too many fast food outlets; what does a basket of groceries cost; what about those with dietary requirements; is food insecurity a concern; and how can people buy fresh fruit and vegetables from independent farmers.
All these questions and much more will be at the heart of the Let's Talk About Food survey.
About 10,000 households in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven have been randomly selected to receive the survey flyer in the mail in coming days.
A social media campaign will also be launched, in conjunction with partner Healthy Cities Illawarra and Food Fairness Illawarra.
Dr Kent said the team, including PhD student Alemayehu Digssie Gebremariam, had undertaken extensive research into the food environment in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven, and what they found was "deeply concerning".
The data showed that when shopping for food, residents of these two regions faced six times as many unhealthy food options, such as fast food outlets, compared to healthy ones, such as butchers, and fruit and vegetable shops.
"Mapping the food environment of the Illawarra and Shoalhaven matters, because it helps us to understand if everyone can easily access healthy food," Dr Kent said.
"Wollongong and Shellharbour local government areas have the highest numbers of unhealthy food outlets compared to Kiama and Shoalhaven.
"This imbalance not only makes it challenging for people in our community to choose nutritious foods but could also contribute to higher rates of diet-related health problems in the long term."
Dr Kent said the researchers were working to gather more insights from local residents on food access, dietary habits, and their perspectives on the food available in their communities.
They believe it is the largest household survey of its kind in the regions, and hope the lessons and information they gain will act as a case study for the whole of NSW.
Along with examining the locality of food options, the team's research has also encompassed virtually every aspect of the food environment - from food insecurity to the cost of groceries and the prevalence of local producers.
"When it comes to access to fresh, healthy food options, where you live matters," Dr Kent said.
"What we eat and how we access that is such a fundamental part of our day-to-day wellbeing but we need to hear from residents so we can have the full picture.
"It's like having all the pieces of the puzzle," she said.
"Creating a healthy food environment is essential for communities because it empowers individuals to make nutritious choices and cultivates a culture of health that benefits everyone."
While many will have a postcard-sized invitation with a QR code sent directly to their home, Dr Kent and Professor Charlton encourage all residents aged 18 and over to take part in the survey online.
