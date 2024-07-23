Police chase through yards after car crashes through Bomaderry fence

Police chased a man through yards and over fences in Bomaderry on Tuesday, July 23.
Highway Patrol officers were driving in Sampson Crescent about 9.30am when they saw a car lose control and crash through a fence.
The driver fled with police in pursuit on foot, as the chase led through several yards.
When the man evaded capture police called in help from the Pol Air helicopter and police dog unit, however he could not be located.
An investigation to identify and locate the driver is continuing.
However during the police operation officers took another man into custody over unrelated matters.
He was taken to Nowra Police Station, but was later released without charge.
