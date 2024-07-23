22 Hazelwood Rise, Callala Beach

Prepare to be captivated by this exceptional high-end residence that exudes style and sophistication.
This stunning home comprises four well-appointed bedrooms, each with built-in robes. The main suite is a sanctuary with a walk-in robe, luxurious ensuite and a sunny east-facing balcony. Downstairs, a versatile space serves as a study, home office, or fifth bedroom, complete with the convenience of a two-way ensuite.
The generous open-plan living space seamlessly connects to the outdoor covered entertainment areas, offering tranquil views of the natural surroundings.
The modern kitchen features a gas cooktop, caesarstone benches, and a walk-in pantry, and integrates with the dining and living zones.
Embodying a coastal beach home aesthetic with a modern twist, the residence is adorned with timber-look tiles, sandy hues, timber accents, and crisp white finishes.
Situated just 210 meters from the nearest beach track, it offers the ultimate relaxed coastal lifestyle.
Located in the highly sought-after Benton Sands Estate, residents also enjoy exclusive access to an indoor heated pool and recreation room.
Outdoor amenities include a shower, luxurious spa, sunken fire pit area, and a garden shed. There are also two spacious garages, one with internal access and the other perfect for accommodating a boat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.