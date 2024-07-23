Shoalhaven Council one step closer to net zero emissions

Shoalhaven Council is one step closer to its target of net zero emissions by 2035, by introducing 100 per cent renewable electricity for 570 council-owned sites.
The transition has been made through the government accredited Green Power program, which ensures clean, renewable energy is powering many of council's sewage pumping stations, showgrounds, sports fields and public toilets.
Mayor Amanda Findley said that the transition to renewable energy for the sites would reduce council's corporate carbon emissions by around 4,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents per year, compared to purchasing standard grid power.
That is the equivalent of taking 930 petrol vehicles off the road.
"It's an exciting initiative that not only benefits the environment, community and future generations, but also aligns with our interim goal of achieving a 50 per cent reduction in emissions by 2028," Cr Findley said.
"Becoming more energy efficient and transitioning to renewable energy remains a significant focus for council and this latest achievement sets us on the right path towards net zero," she said.
Recent steps already taken towards the net zero emissions target include:
Community members can also adopt Green Power in their homes as it is directly available from most energy retailers.
More information about Green Power is available here.
