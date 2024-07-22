Five-try haul leads Jets to impressive win over Kiama

The Nowra-Bomaderry Jets scored one of their most impressive wins of the Group Seven rugby league season with a 74-12 demolition of the Kiama Knights on Sunday.
After a tight opening the Jets overran the injury-depleted Knights in the second half, putting on 50 points in the blitz.
Halfback Clyde Parsons led the way with five tries in a standout performance during the game at the Bomaderry Sporting Complex.
"He had a great game, and he's been good for us all season," said Jets coach Adam Quinlan.
However the impressive scoreline was the result of a solid effort from all the team, Quinlan said.
The Jets did not have it all their own way as "there wasn't a lot in it" during the first half, he said, before the game opened up after the break and the home team "ran away with it".
"We started the game well and then we let them back into it," Quinlan said.
But going back to basics in the second half reaped big rewards for the Jets, while injuries to key players left the Knights undermanned, he added.
"You don't like to see scorelines like that, but it was plenty of points for our for and against," Quinlan said.
The for and against tallies could prove crucial in the run home to the finals.
The win has the Jets in fifth spot on the Group Seven ladder, two points and a large for and against gap ahead on the Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs, who have the bye next round.
In contrast the Jets face the undefeated ladder leader, the Shellharbour Sharks, at Ron Costello Oval on Saturday.
"That will be our biggest test by far, so I'm looking forward to how we shape up against them," Quinlan said.
"It's a huge challenge for us."
After the trip to Shellharbour the Jets are home to Jamberoo and Warilla, before their final game of the home and away rounds, away to the Stingrays.
In other games on the weekend the Stingrays of Shellharbour kept their semi-finals hopes alive after downing an undermanned Warilla Lake South Gorillas 38-24 at Flinders Field.
The win came on Stingrays player/coach Tom Warner's 50th game for the club.
Warner was happy to celebrate his milestone game with a win primarily because it kept his seventh-placed side in the hunt to finish in the top five with four regular season rounds to be played.
"That's a massive win for us," he said. "Obviously not an ideal start. We had two incomplete sets in the first seven minutes and were down 10-nil.
"But credit to our boys, previous weeks we probably let that balloon out to a 20-point score line but we held together really well."
The Stingrays started the game in the worst possible way, kicking the ball out of the field from the kick-off, which resulted in a penalty for Warilla.
The visitors wasted little time getting to work, with Tyrone Amone scoring for the Gorillas in their first set of the game.
Warilla was missing a host of stars including the suspended Guy Rosewarn and injured Justin Jones but was 10-0 up after just nine minutes when Tyrone Roberts, replacing Jones at fullback, scored and captain Blair Grant duly converted the try.
But it was all the Rays after this, with the home side crossing for five unanswered tries, two to prop Liam Scott and one each to Jack Walsh-McKiernan, Jacek McLaurin and lock-forward Matt Scott, to head to the halftime break with a 28-10 lead.
The Gorillas started the second half the better and were soon only 14 points behind after winger Tray Naylor scored the first of his two tries for the game.
Naylor's second of the game came moments after he was placed on report for appearing to throw punches at Stingrays player Adam Hadaya.
A couple of minutes after this try Jacek McLaurin scored his second of the game, and his brother Hamish McLaurin duly converted the try to extend the Rays lead to 20-points.
Warner was pleased his team continued to play and backed themselves even when Warilla looked like making a comeback.
"It was positive talk throughout and it was a great reaction from us to come back and lead at halftime and then finish off the job," he said.
"They're a classy team. They got classy players. I thought our defence under pressure really stood up today. I think if we lost today, that's it, pack your bags and go on an early holiday. But we're still in the fight.
"Three games to go and we can still make semis. So we'll keep working hard, we'll keep ticking boxes just one week at a time and hope to do enough to make the semis."
Elsewhere on Sunday the Albion Park Oak Flats Eagles beat Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs 34-4 and the Gerringong Lions beat Jamberoo Superoos 16-4 at Kevin Walsh Oval.
