Gadhungal Marring paves the way for a cultural revival

Aboriginal-led cultural organisation Gadhungal Marring is making bold strides across the Shoalhaven to build a positive and enriching future for the community.
Teaching up to 10,000 kids a year in about 15 local schools, the company is at the forefront of cultural revitalisation.
Since its establishment in 2021, Gadhungal Marring has helped build new opportunities and share culture through its school programs, local tours, performances, workshops and more.
The success of the business continues to grow with 17 employees and a new office in South Nowra.
"The company, Gadhungal Marring, has a beautiful face in the community, and the people know and trust that face," said founder and CEO Raymond Timbery.
Mr Timbery said to keep this face in the community, a lot of behind-the-scenes operations needed to take place, and the office would help the company grow.
"[The office] gives us a place where we can build, and help us pivot and transition into the next phase of a professional performance company."
Mr Timbery grew up watching his grandfather, Hubert "Laddie" Timbery, a pioneer of Aboriginal culture, share his stories, knowledge and craft across the world.
"He was running a business during a time that cultural companies weren't really around," Mr Timbery said.
"It was a time where he would travel all over the state and all over the world doing all these beautiful things just by teaching and sharing culture."
He referred to Laddie as "the architect of his journey" saying he laid the path for him to follow in his footsteps.
For more than 10 years, Mr Timbery attempted to build a successful business before starting up Gadhungal Marring.
"I just made every mistake possible, but I learned from my mistakes so it wasn't time wasted," he said.
With the help and support of mentors, Mr Timbery changed his approach and how he dealt with the work.
"I was pretty adamant about this being my final and my best attempt," Mr Timbery said.
"[I knew the path I had to take and I had to talk] to people that know about running businesses."
Mr Timbery and his team have established a strong foundation and relationship with the local schools in the area.
"We want to build real relationships with the teachers, with the students and make sure that we're really embedded in the culture and community," Mr Timbery said.
Operations manager Nigel Millgate said Gadhungal Marring's work in schools empowered young children.
"We teach the traditional Dharawal language, we teach about song and dance, bush tucker and all about artefacts and tools," Mr Millgate said.
The program runs for seven to eight weeks, allowing the employees to build positive relationships.
Gadhungal Marring has many different projects in the community, with the recent addition of a corporate and junior ranger program.
The junior ranger program takes groups of year six students outdoors and gives them a next-level experience with culture and caring for country.
"If we can find the kids that have a fire in them, who are destined to be leaders, we grab hold of them and we help instil fundamentals," Mr Milgate said.
By building strong relationships with local schools and the community, the organisation is shaping a positive future for the next generation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.