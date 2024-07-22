Powerful full moon leads to king tides across the Shoalhaven

A king tide is expected to impact on the South Coast tonight (Tuesday, July 23).
Shoalhaven Council said there was a powerful full moon in the sky, bringing in a king tide forecast to peak at over two metres.
It is expected to reach a height of 2.07 metres tonight at 9.45pm and 2.01 metres tomorrow (Wednesday) night at 10.30pm.
The highest tide of the week was last night (Monday, July 22) when it peaked at 2.08 metres at 8.45pm.
Council has advised people to stay a safe distance from the water, especially at night, if having a look at the king tides.
It has also asked people to share any pictures they take with the coastal management team to help increase understanding on the impact of king tides.
Pictures, complete with details on when and where the image was taken, can be sent to coastal.management@shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au .
