South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Powerful full moon leads to king tides across the Shoalhaven

GE
By Glenn Ellard
July 23 2024 - 8:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A king tide is expected to impact on the South Coast tonight (Tuesday, July 23).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.