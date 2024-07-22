David Berry Hospital 'saved my life', but it faces an uncertain future

A former Army officer has told how the David Berry Hospital "saved my life" during a packed and emotional meeting in Berry on Saturday, July 20.
It was among many heart-wrenching stories told during the meeting called to discuss the hospital's future.
There was standing room only as about 200 people packed into the Berry Uniting Church hall, many expressing their strong emotional bonds to the hospital's rehabilitation and palliative care units.
Both those units are due to be transferred to Shoalhaven Hospital when its redevelopment is completed in coming years.
Selena Clancy told how important the rehabilitation unit was to her.
After 25 years in the Army medical corps she moved to Berry, but one day found she was unable to move her arms or legs due to "a horrible autoimmune disorder".
She spent six months in rehabilitation in Sydney and Wollongong, but when her progress "stalled" she was sent to the David Berry Hospital.
"It's 10 minutes away from my house, my family can visit me, my daughter can see me after school, I'm surrounded by nature, and David Berry Hospital saved my life," Ms Clancy said.
"I learned to walk again there, I got to see nature every day, I had cups of tea watching the birds.
"It wasn't clinical, it was homely."
Others told of the care and comfort their loved ones received during the final days of their lives in David Berry Hospital's palliative care beds.
"It was the most beautiful way to go," said Gina Carlisle of Gerringong, whose husband passed away in the hospital's Karinya palliative care unit two years ago.
She told how one family member was able to be with her husband at all times during the last days before his death to cancer at the age of 61, and how they had access to a lounge so they could have meals together
"It was absolutely amazing," Ms Carlisle said.
That high level of care did not stop when her husband died.
She went back on the first anniversary, taking gifts for the nursing staff and "the nurse said to me 'we remember you'.
"They remembered all of us in a year," Ms Carlisle said.
"It's not just for the person who dies, it's for those of us left behind. Grief is a very difficult thing, and that hospital helps me still."
There are questions about what will happen to the hospital once the rehabilitation and palliative care units move, with the State Government saying it had not made any decision about the David Berry Hospital's future, and was "considering all options"
While the hospital's future will be decided by the State Government, the Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, tried to allay any fears.
"At the end of the day, I want to make sure, and I will make sure, that the David Berry Hospital is retained for health purposes that are consistent with community expectations," Mrs Phillips told the gathering.
"I can categorically say there is absolutely no plan to sell David Berry Hospital, and I can guarantee if there was I would be the first one standing up and jumping up and down.
"It won't be sold off, it's not going to be sold off, but it needs to be retained, they do need to look at what they can do.
"It's about providing more services to the community."
However Mrs Phillips' assurance did not ease concerns for State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward, who said he was continually being told no decisions about the hospital's future had been made, and the government was considering all options.
He drew parallels with the situation about 30 years ago when there were concerns the David Berry Hospital might be closed, and the then state member, Labor's Bob Harrison, rose in State Parliament calling on the State Government to rule out its sale and keep the hospital in public hands.
The Liberal Government of the time agreed, Mr Ward said, and a similar commitment was made in more recent years by former Health Minister Brad Hazzard when the decision was made to relocate palliative care and rehabilitation to Shoalhaven Hospital once it was redeveloped.
However Mr Ward said when he received a letter saying services at the David Berry Hospital were going to end in 2025 he moved the exact same motion as Mr Harrison had 30 years earlier, but it was blocked by the Labor and Greens parties.
The during a public interest debate on the hospital's future the Health Minister and Minister for the Illawarra and South Coast, Ryan Park, did not travel one floor from his office to hear what was said.
"This is why I am worried - a minister disengaged, a department up to its old tricks, and a government that is considering all options," Mr Ward said.
He has moved an amendment to the David Berry Hospital Act, prevent the Crown from ever selling the hospital and its grounds, and he was waiting to see how the state's political leaders would vote.
"I don't want to see this asset lost," Mr Ward said.
"This was a gift to our community, and no government should be able to take that away from us. Not now, not ever."
The meeting also heard from palliative care advocate and past palliative care specialist at David Berry Hospital, Dr Phil Lee, who said there was a strong case for continuing palliative care in Berry even after Shoalhaven Hospital opened its unit.
He said what was planned for Shoalhaven Hospital was "excellent"
But he said it "should be set up as more the supportive care palliative care unit, to deal with the complex patients, to deal with those who need intervention from other specialists."
Meanwhile outlying services such as the David Berry Hospital could operate as sub-acute units "to give families respite" while also improving quality of life for people with terminal illnesses.
Dr Bill Pigott also spoke about quality of life, and the health benefits of spending time at David Berry Hospital with its remnant rainforest.
Several studies had talked about the health benefits of contact with nature, and "caring for the rainforest remnant might have meaningful benefits for palliative care patients," Dr Pigott said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.