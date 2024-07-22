New stairs ensure beach access even after storms cause erosion

Stairs and hand railings descending into the sand are part of the plan to future-proof beach access in Currarong after major storms in 2022 destroyed beach infrastructure.
Thanks to State and Federal Government natural disaster funding, pedestrian beach access at Currarong Beach has been upgraded in two locations opposite Warrain Crescent.
Shoalhaven Council's city development director, James Ruprai, said the finished works had improved accessibility and public safety for the local community, with the works being designed to allow for continued access after beach erosion events.
"Rebuilding these stairs has given us the opportunity to implement engineering design for sand dune movement and coastal erosion when larger storms hit the coast," Mr Ruprai said.
"Using durable materials and extending stairs below the existing beach profile will help to improve the natural resilience of the immediate coastal environment."
The project involved rehabilitating two access tracks that included:
Fibreglass reinforced polymer is a sustainable and recyclable product that is regularly used in the harsh coastal environment.
These two access points are open, and Mr Ruprai said council appreciated the collaboration with the State and Federal Governments that enabled this to occur.
For more information on the project head to council's website.
