Women's Safety Commissioner to look at Nowra's circle sentencing successes

NSW Women's Safety Commissioner Dr Hannah Tonkin is visiting Nowra on Monday and Tuesday, July 22 and 23, as part of her efforts to create a more coordinated approach to tackling domestic and family violence and sexual assault.
While the two days will be spent speaking to a range of frontline services and organisations dealing with women's safety, Dr Tonkin said she was particularly keen to meet with people involved in the circle sentencing process that was pioneered in Nowra in 2002.
Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research figures showed circle sentencing had helped reduce rates of reoffending, she said, while also increasing community confidence in the legal system.
The Rhodes Scholar who previously worked on human rights and gender equality with the United Nations is the first commissioner dedicated to improving women's safety in any Australian state.
Part of that is providing leadership across all levels of government "to improve responses to domestic, family and sexual violence", Dr Tonkin said.
"I'm trying to drive a more wholistic, integrated approach," she said.
While it was "critically important" that the overwhelming majority of resources go to crisis response to domestic and family violence, Dr Tonkin said prevention also vital.
That was why she was "working across the whole community to change attitudes and to change the culture surrounding violence against women".
Domestic violence remains a critical issue for Shoalhaven police, and Dr Tonkin said Bureau of Crime Statistic and Research figures showed the Shoalhaven's rate of domestic violence-related assaults was on par with state average.
"It's still high, still going up each year, and still completely unacceptable," she said.
That demanded a greater emphasis on prevention, improving education about healthy relationships, having healthy role models, according to Dr Tonkin.
It also required all people to be more aware of violence against women, and how to respond to victims and survivors.
Dr Tonkin said studies showed many women experiencing violence did not seek help from police, but instead turned to family members, friends, sports coaches, colleagues or religious leaders.
"They're actually critical for providing support to people experiencing domestic and family violence, and also they can help to prevent the violence by encouraging respectful relationships, respect towards women trying to promote good role models," Dr Tonkin said.
It was also important community members and leaders had the skills they need to provide support in the moment, she said, and refer people experiencing violence to specialist support services.
"So training and information to increase community understanding and awareness of domestic and family violence, and to make sure that people have that knowledge to provide support, and that includes everyone in the community, but particularly community leaders who can lead their organisation in that environment," Dr Tonkin said.
