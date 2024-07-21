South Coast Register
Women's Safety Commissioner to look at Nowra's circle sentencing successes

By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 22 2024 - 4:53pm, first published 8:55am
NSW Women's Safety Commissioner Dr Hannah Tonkin is visiting Nowra on Monday and Tuesday, July 22 and 23, as part of her efforts to create a more coordinated approach to tackling domestic and family violence and sexual assault.

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

