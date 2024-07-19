Severe weather warning issued for damaging winds on the South Coast

A severe weather warning for damaging winds has been issued for the South Coast.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning just after 11am today (Friday, July 19), saying blizzard conditions were forecast in alpine regions.
It said a strengthening northwesterly flow ahead of an approaching cold front would bring vigorous winds to the southern and central ranges and adjacent coastlines, along with blizzards in alpine regions from this evening.
On the South Coast, Illawarra and Southern Tablelands damaging winds averaging 60kmh to 70kmh, with peak gusts up to 100kmh, are likely to develop over elevated terrain from late this evening, extending to lower elevations including the coastline during Saturday morning.
Damaging winds are expected to ease during Sunday morning.
Locations which might be affected include Wollongong, Nowra, Ulladulla, Bowral, Katoomba, Oberon, Goulburn, Cooma and Thredbo Top Station.
A similar alert was issued earlier this week.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
* Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.
* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
* Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
* Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall.
* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.
* Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.
* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.
The
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.