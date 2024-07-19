I kid you not about this free floral event at Nowra Library

Orchids are among the most highly prized plants, but providing proper care for them remains a mystery to many.
However the Shoalhaven Orchid Society is unlocking the care door by providing an engaging workshop at the Nowra Library all about the beautiful plants.
It is being held at 2om on Wednesday, August 7, and is free to attend.
You can register at https://bit.ly/Discover-the-World-of-Orchids or call 4429 3705.
Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or just starting out, learn everything you need to know about:
Housing: Create the perfect environment for your orchids to thrive.
Watering: Master the art of watering to keep your plants healthy and vibrant.
Fertilising: Discover the best fertilisation practices to boost growth and flowering.
Repotting: Learn when and how to repot your orchids for optimal health.
The Shoalhaven Orchid Society is celebrating 67 years of existence, and meets monthly.
The next orchid show will be held on August 31.
