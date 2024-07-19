South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

David Berry Hospital could hold the key to easing bed block problems

GE
By Glenn Ellard
July 19 2024 - 10:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The David Berry Hospital might hold the key to solving the region's hospital bed block issues, according to local residents fighting to save the historic building.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.