David Berry Hospital could hold the key to easing bed block problems

The David Berry Hospital might hold the key to solving the region's hospital bed block issues, according to local residents fighting to save the historic building.
In recent years the hospital has housed palliative care and rehabilitation services, but they are due to be relocated to Shoalhaven Hospital when it is redeveloped.
Concerns have been raised about the David Berry Hospital potentially being sold, and the State Government has continually refused to rule out the sale.
While the hospital's future will be discussed during a public meeting in the Berry Uniting Church hall in North Street, Berry, at 2pm on Saturday, July 20, the local community has come up with a range of ideas about future uses.
Among those is using the hospital's 26 beds to accommodate some of the elderly people occupying hospital and emergency department beds throughout the region while awaiting beds on aged care.
David Berry Hospital Auxiliary president Irene Birks said there were 700 people in that situation across the state, which was a "huge issue" contributing to delays for people needing hospitalisation.
And she said converting the David Berry Hospital into a facility accommodating elderly people awaiting aged care placements would help ease bed block in the region's hospitals.
Ms Birks said the change could happen quickly.
"They can do that probably the day after those two units are moved, because everything's there for them," she said.
"They don't have to do much to it, they can just moved aged patients waiting for care placement the next day."
The community has also suggested using the Berry facility for end stage palliative care, or to treat PTSD among returned service personnel and first responders.
Ms Birks said the David Berry Hospital's peaceful setting and surrounds made it ideal for any of those uses.
Those suggestions had all been passed on to Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District chief executive Margot Mains, and NSW Health Minister Ryan Park, she said, with little response.
"We've been looking at this for two and a half years now, and even as late as last week we keep getting the same answer - that no decision has been made," Ms Birks said.
Ryan Park has been invited to attend Saturday's meeting in his capacity as Health Minister and also Minister for the Illawarra and South Coast.
State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward, extended the invitation and said it would be the right thing for Mr Park to attend and hear the community's concerns.
"If there was any place he should be, it is at this public meeting this weekend," Mr Ward said.
"Mr Park needs to front this meeting and explain why NSW Labor continues to refuse to rule out the sale of this hospital.
"Why won't Mr Park and NSW Labor rule out the sale of David Berry Hospital? I've asked questions in Question Time, we've had a public interest debate, I've formally written to the minister, but the answer from the government remains that they are 'considering all options.'
"The David Berry Hospital site was gifted to the people of our community. It shouldn't be sold off," Mr Ward said.
Among the people speaking at Saturday's public meeting are palliative care advocate Dr Phil Lee, and sixth generation Berry farmer Rob McIntosh.
