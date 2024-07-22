Record-breaking turnout expected for the Summit Shoalhaven 2024

Trail runners, don't forget to lace up your shoes and stretch your hamstrings as the Summit Shoalhaven returns on Sunday, July 28.
With close to 600 competitors expected, 2024 promises to be the largest Summit Shoalhaven and King of the Mountain trail run to date.
Summit Shoalhaven is in its fourth year, and will be delivered by local Nowra business Elite Energy Events.
Marketing and communications manager of Elite Energy, Hew Colless, said the success of previous years and a recent running boom were just two factors contributing to this year's huge turnout.
The location and views are a highlight for competitors, with the Shoalhaven region offering a challenging combination of track and trail.
"It all comes down to how challenging it is and the vertical elevation that they'll get from a trail run," he said.
"The harder, the better, the more elevation, the better because it's more challenging for trail runners specifically."
The route is 82 per cent fire trial, with everything from water crossings to challenging ascents designed to push the limits of participants.
Summit Shoalhaven is a revival of the popular King of the Mountain trail race established in 1966 by a dedicated group of local running enthusiasts.
After a several-year hiatus, the transformation into Summit Shoalhaven has kept the spirit and challenge of the original run alive, attracting seasoned trail runners and newcomers alike to the rugged beauty of Mount Scanzi and Kangaroo Valley.
The race provides different course lengths for athletes of all levels including 54 km, 36 km, 21.1 km and 11 km.
Every competitor has a different goal when competing, according to Mr Colless.
"There are very hardcore trail runners that will just power through and it's all about finishing in a good time," he said.
"There are others that are just out there just because they love a trail run and it doesn't really matter how long it takes them."
Mr Colless invited all who might be interested in competing to sign up, with the formation of the new Slow as Run Club.
Summit Shoalhaven also continues to uphold the traditions established by its predecessor.
One of the unique traditions that have been carried forward is the delightful offering of scones and cream at the finish line, courtesy of Bakehouse Delights, East Nowra.
The tradition has been a staple since the event's inception and adds a sweet reward for the hard-earned efforts of the runners.
Registrations will remain open until July 28, please see Elite Energy's website for more details.
