More than $500 million left unclaimed: How to check if you are owed

More than $234 million in unclaimed money is sitting with Revenue NSW, the state's principal revenue management agency, waiting to claimed.
A further $343 million in unclaimed money is available to claim for people who live outside NSW.
Typically, unclaimed money is referred to Revenue NSW when someone has moved address, changed their name, lost the relevant paperwork, changed banks or a relative has passed away.
The largest Sydney metro areas with unclaimed money are Sydney City and Inner South ($41.2 million), North Sydney and Hornsby ($25.6 million) and Inner South West ($18.6 million)
The top areas in regional NSW are Newcastle and Lake Macquarie ($7.4 million), the Illawarra ($5.8 million) followed by the Capital region ($4.6million), Central West ($4.4 million) and New England and North West ($4.1 million).
The average amount of unclaimed money owed on the register is $391.
The NSW Government returned more than $21.8 million in unclaimed money in 2023/24 up to June 19.
For more information on unclaimed money and to search the register, people can visit the Revenue NSW website.
