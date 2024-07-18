Tomerong pensioner busted with half a kilo of meth in tissue box

A 72-year-old drug courier with a myriad of health problems turned to supplying meth as he couldn't afford to repair his South Coast home that was "falling down around him".
"He took the easy way out," Judge Andrew Haesler said of David Raymond Taylor's offending.
"All that did was have his liberty taken away from him."
Taylor, a pensioner from Tomerong, dialled into Wollongong District Court from custody on Thursday, July 18 where he was sentenced for supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.
The court heard Taylor was the sole driver of a silver Toyota Landcruiser when police pulled him over on the Princes Motorway at Albion Park on February 23, 2023.
During a search, officers uncovered several mobile phones and a heavier than usual tissue box that was inside a black backpack on the back seat.
They found 492 grams of methamphetamine in the tissue box.
Police later examined one of the mobile phones which contained communications with an upline supplier who was complaining about the quality of the product.
"From the agreed facts, I can ascertain this is not the first time he has obtained meth from this person and supplied it to others," the judge said.
"I do not know how he intended to dispose of them ... what I do know is that he had a quantity of drugs close to a large commercial quantity and they were intended to be distributed."
Judge Haesler noted Taylor "obviously did not learn the lesson" from his prior custodial sentence in 2018 for supplying 200 grams of the same drug.
The court heard further jail time would impose a greater burden for Taylor due to his list of health issues which included diabetes, osteoarthritis, and sleep apnea.
However, this was the only available punishment option due to the amount of drugs found and his criminal history, the judge said.
Taylor's traumatic early life and guilty plea were factored into the judge's sentence of three years and nine months in prison.
A non-parole period of two years and three months was imposed.
With time already served, Taylor will become eligible for release on May 22, 2025.
