Mother and son fled the Shoalhaven after fatal hit-and-run, trial hears

A Currarong mother and son have claimed they did not have murderous intent when they struck an 18-year-old Indigenous man with a ute before fleeing the scene while he died by a busy roadside.
Katie Walmsley, 40, and Jayden Walmsley-Hume, 20, faced the second day of their four-week Wollongong Supreme Court trial on Thursday over the killing of Taj Jared Hart on a residential South Nowra street on November 22, 2022.
Defence barristers Sharyn Hall SC, representing Walmsley-Hume, and Edward Anderson, representing Walmsley, said their clients accepted they were guilty of manslaughter.
"The reason he has pleaded not guilty is that he did not have any murderous intent," Ms Hall said of Walmsley-Hume.
"He was not trying to kill Taj Hart and he was not trying to cause him serious injury."
Mr Anderson said Walmsley also accepted she "improperly, inexcusably" assisted her son to avoid detection after the hit-and-run, however denied making any form of plan with him to kill Mr Hart.
Crown prosecutor Kate Ratcliffe told jurors on Wednesday about animosity and a history of violence between Walmsley-Hume and Mr Hart that preceded the hit-and-run.
Ms Ratcliffe said the pair were seeking retribution when they saw Mr Hart walking along Old Southern Road and struck him with a white utility, with witnesses pulling over to assist the teenager.
A mother who was travelling behind the white utility after picking her kids up from the nearby Nowra Christian College told the jury how she rushed to Mr Hart's aid after the ute sped off.
She said she "screamed out" the ute's number plate to her son as she ran to Mr Hart, who she often saw walking along that road. She said she advised him to lay down after he struggled to get to his feet.
The woman said she felt a "very, very weak" pulse and held Mr Hart's hand, finding his identification in his backpack so she could call him by his name.
"I wanted to treat him like a human," she said of Mr Hart's last moments. "I wanted to be able to give him some comfort.
Police and paramedics responded, but Mr Hart died at the scene.
On Thursday, Ms Ratcliffe said the mother and son left the Shoalhaven the next day and stayed at various caravan parks and motels across the state over the next two months.
Ms Ratcliffe said Walmsley would book various accommodations using fake names or with the help of relatives to avoid police detection.
The pair were arrested at Terrey Hills Caravan Park in Sydney on April 7 and taken to Manly Police Station.
Ms Hall said Walmsley fled as emotions ran high in the community following Mr Hart's death, with his house firebombed and threats issued the day after.
The Crown case against Walmsley is that she acted in a joint criminal enterprise, being an agreement with her son to strike and seriously injure Mr Hart, making her liable as a participant for this act.
However Mr Anderson said the best the jury could do after hearing the evidence was to guess, speculate or be suspicious about the existence of any such agreement.
He said this could not be found beyond a reasonable doubt.
The trial, before Justice Robertson Wright, continues.
13YARN 13 92 76, Lifeline 13 11 14
