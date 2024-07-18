Fair Trading brings its Let's Talk Roadshow to Nowra on July 24

NSW Fair Trading is bringing its Let's Talk Roadshow to Nowra next week.
The organisation is being supported by TAFE NSW, youth organisations, disability services, Aboriginal organisations, Shoalhaven City Council and Shoalcoast Community Legal Centre Inc to run a variety of workshops on Wednesday, July 24 aimed at educating community groups about their rights.
This year's program will focus on a variety of topics, including cost of living, tenancy, shopping rights, scams and more.
They will also discuss services that Fair Trading offers.
As part of the visit there will be workshops on tenancy and the cost of living for community workers, and Australian consumer law for disability service providers.
People can register here to attend the events at Nowra TAFE July 24.
The roadshow is part of Fair Trading's community voice networks - a community engagement initiative that help to connect people in priority communities, including:
The networks were established to help raise awareness of consumer rights while also informing the NSW Government of new and emerging issues in these areas.
