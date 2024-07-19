Walk a little or a lot for domestic violence at SAHSSI 30 fundraiser

Come along to the SAHSSI 30 fundraising walk on Saturday, August 3, and make a difference where it counts.
The annual 30 kilometre walk along the picturesque Jervis Bay coastline raises funds for domestic violence survivors and local women in crisis accommodation sites.
Supported Accommodation and Homelessness Services Shoalhaven Illawarra (SAHSSI) have been providing vital assistance to women and children in the Shoalhaven area for the past 30 years.
The community-driven walk has been supported by over 150 participants and raised over $50,000 for SAHSSI Shoalhaven since 2017.
Volunteer Joanne Warren has helped organise the event over the past few years.
"It's really about walking and talking and raising awareness about gender based violence and supporting the women's refuge," she said.
On the day the community gets together donning orange and purple to show their support and have some good conversation.
"I'm just blown away by the stories I hear from people who attend the event," she said.
"[From people who have] either been supported by the women's refuge or the flow on effect from people being aware that there's a housing crisis or a shortage of supported accommodation."
The money raised by the SAHSSI 30 has provided families living on or below the poverty line with access to activities and experiences that would not otherwise be available.
They include taking children from the refuge to Mogo Zoo, funding school holiday activities and Christmas experiences.
"I think that keeping women and families safe is the responsibility of us all," Ms Warren said.
"Although I've been blessed and not had to experience that fear and need to escape violence, I recognise my role."
Ms Warren said awareness needed to be shared to ensure people "know there are safe places" and that the community did not close its eyes to what was going on.
"It's saying we need to recognise what's happening in our community and we need to make this a normal conversation," she said.
SAHSSI 30 will start at White Sands Park, Huskisson at 8am on Saturday, August 3, and head towards Plantation Point. The start of this path is accessible to all so everyone in the community can participate.
The option of distance and speed is up to the individual, with Ms Warren describing the walk as a "choose your own adventure."
To find out more, sign up for the event or donate please see the SAHSSI website.
