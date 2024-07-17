Elderly man runs for his life as his North Nowra home goes up in flames

A North Nowra home has been destroyed by fire overnight during an emergency that left an elderly man running for his life.
Firefighters were called to the single-level fibro home on McMahons Road following a triple-0 call for help at 5.11pm on Wednesday, July 17.
When they arrived at the home it was a little bit unusual, Fire and Rescue NSW Shoalhaven Station Officer Ian Walters said.
"There was only smoke coming out the windows, eaves and doors," he said.
"There wasn't flames outside or in any windows or doors, it was pent up fire where it become oxygen starved. The smoke and flames were spreading throughout the house."
Firefighters put on oxygen cylinders and face masks and entered the burning home to search for occupants and to extinguish the flames.
"It was totally destroyed, but to look at it from the outside you couldn't see anything," Station Officer Walters said.
It took about an hour to extinguish the blaze, with firefighters using a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots in wall cavities and the ceiling space.
The fibro was a risk for firefighters, paramedics and police who were called to the scene, with strict decontamination procedures put in place for crews after they exited the burning house.
"It's asbestos fibro so we had to be very careful to not get contaminated," Station Officer Walters said.
The cause of the fire is now under investigation by police.
The overnight fire is a reminder for everyone to have a working smoke alarm in their home, Station Officers Walkers said.
