All aboard for the return of heritage steam locomotive

Bomaderry Station will return to a bygone era when 122-year-old heritage steam locomotive 3265 arrives.
The event will steam into the station from Saturday, 24 and Sunday, August 25.
The community will have the opportunity to experience history onboard beautifully restored heritage carriages from the 1930s and 40s with 50-minute steam train rides from Bomaderry Station towards Berry and return.
Departure times from Bomaderry Station to Berry and return (non-stop) are 9.05am, 11.10am, 1.05pm,and 3.00pm.
Tickets can only be purchased ahead of the weekend at thnsw.com.au/shoalhaven or by calling 1300 11 55 99.
"We're excited to be bringing transport heritage to life in the beautiful Shoalhaven region," he said.
"This part of the South Coast Line is some of the most picturesque in the state, and was once serviced by steam engines such as locomotive 3265 on the historic South Coast Daylight Express."
Customers will have the option of sitting in a compartment, designed for up to six people, or to sit in 'open saloon' style seating.
Each carriage has been restored by staff and volunteers at Transport Heritage NSW's workshop, based at the NSW Rail Museum in the Wollondilly region.
From 1933, it was serviced daily by the South Coast Daylight Express, which was originally hauled by 32-class steam locomotives such as 3265.
Steam trains continued to operate on the line until 1961, when they were replaced by diesel railcars.
