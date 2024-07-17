A new funding crisis hits the Shoalhaven's homelessness services

Question marks are again hanging over services offering accommodation to the Shoalhaven's homeless people - despite funding promises.
Safe Shelter in Nowra, run by Salt Care, is again out of funding and is restructuring in an effort to keep its doors open.
In August last year as local homelessness services faced the prospect of having to close their doors, NSW Housing and Homelessness Minister Rose Jackson visited Nowra to deliver $500,000 in emergency funding to ensure two services could stay open until June 30, 2024.
Ms Jackson said Safe Shelter Shoalhaven and Safe Waters Ulladulla would also become part of the regular homeless service funding rounds beyond June 30.
But a month after the NSW state budget was handed down, Salt Care CEO Peter Dover said he was still waiting to see if any money had been allocated to Safe Shelter.
Despite many conversations with Ms Jackson and State Member for South Coast, Liza Butler, "I can't get any information out of them," Mr Dover said.
"It's quite frustrating."
Mr Dover said homeless services had been given "heaps of money" in the state budget, but the funding had been put into a new homelessness innovation fund, which was still in the process of being established.
He said it was confusing, leaving him uncertain about whether funding was guaranteed or whether he would have to apply to the innovation fund and compete with other homeless services across the state.
"Whatever it is it's us applying for funds through this innovation fund that has got the money, but doesn't exist yet," Mr Dover said.
"I just hope they're not stringing us along again."
With the emergency funding ending on June 30, Mr Dover said he had been forced to restructure Safe Shelter's operations to minimise costs and keep the doors open.
"We're trying to streamline a service that's underfunded anyway to keep it going while we hopefully get some funds within the next month or two," he said.
"It's restructuring to make sure we can keep the place going as lean as possible, to make sure we can manage until funding becomes available."
State Member for South Coast, Liza Butler, confirmed local services including Safe Shelter and Safe Waters would have to apply to the innovation fund to get money.
She said the homelessness sector's peak bodies were in the process of establishing the funding criteria, including how often money would be allocated and what services would be supported.
"We're working to ensure that process is finalised as quickly as possible," Mr Butler said.
"Quite a substantial amount of money has been provided so that organisations such as Salt and Safe Waters can apply for funding on a needs basis, instead of having to wait for a tender process."
The next tenders for providing homelessness services are not due until 2026, Ms Butler said.
While he is fighting with the State Government in an effort to get it to meet the funding commitment made 10 months ago, Mr Dover has been recognised for his community work.
State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward, this week presented Mr Dover with a Premier's Community Commendation for his outstanding work within the Shoalhaven community, and specifically his work with the vulnerable through Salt Care.
''Peter is someone who wakes up every day with one objective - caring for our community's most vulnerable," Mr Ward said.
"There are few that can say they change lives every single day, but Peter does exactly that.
"Peter's work and dedication to our community is worthy of the highest recognition and I'm proud that the NSW Government accepted my recommendation to recognise Peter with this award," he said.
''I have known Peter for many years, and I have seen how his work has literally saved lives.
"I know Peter has an incredible team around him and this award is also recognition of their collective efforts," Mr Ward said.
Mr Dover said he was humbled and honoured to receive the recognition.
"It is a great honour to receive the Premier's Community Commendation,'' he said.
"At Salt, we are dedicated to supporting the disadvantaged and helping to restore their lives.
"It is our great privilege to dedicate our efforts into this valuable work," Mr Dover said.
"This award is a testament to the entire Salt team, who tirelessly breathe hope into the Shoalhaven community.''
