There is plenty to love about our local theatre companies

I love live theatre, and it seems there are many others who do also.
And there is plenty of fantastic live theatre on offer in the Shoalhaven.
About 22 years ago the South Coast Register received an unusual letter to the editor, from a person who was visiting the region.
The letter writer was travelling with a friend who had spent several years living in Moscow - a city littered with great theatres.
And so they both had a little giggle when they walked into the Nowra Players' Theatre in Bomaderry for a performance of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, poking fun at amateur theatre and the humble surroundings.
But then they both sat spellbound, captivated by quality of the performance.
Those attending the Albatross Musical Theatre Company's latest production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory have been similarly impressed by the professionalism and talent on display.
It is hardly surprising, as our local theatre companies have established a long tradition of defying their amateur status by putting on amazing performances - even with often limited resources.
Groups like the Milton Follies, the Milton Ulladulla Entertainers, Nowra Players, Albatross Musical Theatre Company, Nic Nac Theatre and more show there is plenty of performing talent lurking in our community, and lots of opportunities for people to show that talent.
The results are often impressive, but always surprising.
And while we see the people brave enough to step up on stage under full glare of the lights and audience, there are many others behind the scenes taking care of al the things that go into making a successful production.
Whether that is designing and building sets, making costumes, directing, organising sound and lighting, coordinating publicity, organising ticket sales, buying the rights to particular plays or the many other jobs that go into putting on a performance.
Together, they help make our community so much richer for their efforts, showing our local theatre companies are well worth supporting.
