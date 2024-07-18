New denial for Shoalhaven Council's sports fees claims

Claims the Shoalhaven community could be slugged with extra sports fees have been met with new denials.
Shoalhaven Council ward three Labor representative, Cr Gillian Boyd, has hit out at claims of planned sports fees as "misinformation".
Cr Boyd said recent public statements by the Shoalhaven Independents Group that council would impose entry and participation fees for local sporting competitions were "totally incorrect".
She also said claims Labor Party councillors were part of plans to bring in a sports tax were "a total fabrication".
Claims of an imminent sports tax were raised in mid-May when the Shoalhaven Independents Group launched its election campaign.
During that launch mayoral candidate Cr Patricia White said some in council wanted fees for everyone playing or attending sporting events.
"For every child that plays sport, every adult that plays sport, for every sport you play, so you might play cricket in the summer and you might do soccer in the winter, you'll pay twice," Cr White said.
"And then they want to charge you to be a spectator.
"That's the next big hit that you are going to get," she said.
Cr White's claims resulted in questions to Shoalhaven Council, and a spokesperson said at the time, "A comprehensive review of all expenses and income is being conducted in line with the recommendations of the financial sustainability review report and subsequent resolution of the council."
However Cr Boyd has hit out at Cr White.
"That aspiring mayor and long-term councillor, Patricia White, is perpetuating this myth via this statement is disturbing," Cr Boyd said.
"It is expected that a councillor of her experience would know that any fees payable by participants in local sporting competitions are imposed and collected by sporting clubs and organisations to support their operations.
"Council provides considerable support to sporting organisations by providing sports fields and facilities free of charge."
Cr Boyd said there was intense financial pressure on council's budget.
"I will continue to address these issues in a fair and balanced way in the next term and can assure residents that charging entry and participation for sporting events is not being considered," she said.
"Along with other Labor councillors, I recognise how important sport is to every competitor and the community as a whole," Cr Boyd said.
"I will always support council decisions that encourage participation in sport at every level."
