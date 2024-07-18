Fate of Callala Bay forest might hinge on crucial council vote

The Callala Bay Residential Expansion Zone has sparked heated debate within Shoalhaven City Council over the past two years.
Now, the council is on the brink of a critical decision as councillors prepare to vote on whether to call on the State Government to rezone the 40-hectare Callala Bay forest for conservation in the council meeting on Monday, July 22.
The State Government rezoned the land for housing development in 2022, opening the door for Halloran Trust developer, Sealark, to build 380 houses gradually released to the market over 10 years.
At the same time the government rezoned more than 500 hectares of Sealark's land as C2 Environmental Conservation, meaning it is to be set aside for biodiversity conservation purposes.
In this process, the NSW Government concluded that, "The benefits of the planning proposal, which includes the provision of approximately 380 new homes as well as the protection of over 500 hectares of bushland which will eventually be transferred to the national parks system, outweigh any negative impacts."
However Shoalhaven Council is due to vote on whether it should send a letter asking the State Government to consider rezoning the portion allocated to meeting housing demands.
The land to the west of the Callala Bay township is home to a wide range of endangered species including greater gliders, gang gang cockatoos and bauer's midge orchids.
A motion put forward by Cr Evan Christen calls on the State Government to rezone the land for conservation, in keeping it with the surrounding National Park, leaving mature hollow-bearing trees to continue growing as food and shelter for the area's native wildlife.
"Shoalhaven City Council does not want land in its area to be part of the process that sends species such as the greater glider and gang-gang cockatoo to extinction," his motion said.
"Now with the increased knowledge about the extent and diversity of endangered species on the site the whole development needs to be reconsidered."
Cr Christen outlined multiple concerns, including adding housing to an area of high bushfire risk, and the high conservation value of the coastal lowland forest that survived the 2019-20 bushfires.
The proposal also highlighted the community's support in 2022 with 97 per cent of 1029 submissions to council opposed to the residential subdivision.
Grassroots community group, Callala Matters, began campaigning two years ago to conserve the mature coastal woodland and wildlife in the area.
Callala Matters spokesperson Cat Holloway said the area should have never been zoned residential.
"There are many, many ways that our nation and our region can benefit from that land," she said.
"[We need to ask] how we can maximise it for the sake of wildlife, for the sake of community, for the sake of indigenous heritage and for the sake of science."
A Sealark spokesperson said the organisation was in the process of preparing a new development application for the residential development.
It will include 380 new homes, 7.5 hectares of open space including more than five hectares of bushland reserve, more than two hectares of wetlands, a community park, local infrastructure upgrades and improved bushfire protection measures.
"The development will contribute to the much-needed supply of new housing, including affordable housing, in the region," the spokesperson said.
"It is especially important in light of the NSW Government's recently announced five-year housing target of 4,900 new homes for the Shoalhaven LGA by 2029."
The Sealark spokesperson said the company owned about 2,760 hectares of land in the Shoalhaven region, with 93 per cent to be protected in perpetuity as Biodiversity Stewardship Areas and through other conservation initiatives.
Ms Holloway said Callala Matters would love to collaborate with the landowner on the land's future.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.