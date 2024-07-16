South Coast Register
Cultural burn could result in smoke around West Nowra

By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 17 2024 - 5:21pm, first published 8:33am
West Nowra residents have been warned they will see smoke in their region due to a cultural burn today - Wednesday, July 17.

Glenn Ellard

