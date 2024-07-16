Cultural burn could result in smoke around West Nowra

West Nowra residents have been warned they will see smoke in their region due to a cultural burn today - Wednesday, July 17.
The West Nowra Rural Fiore Brigade said fire practitioners from the local Aboriginal community would be conducting small cultural burns at Triplarina Nature Reserve during the day.
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service will be supporting the cultural burn and will have overall responsibility for its safe operation.
The areas for the burns are shown in the map.
As local streets might experience smoke, local residents and people travelling through the area have been asked to please drive to the conditions.
