State Government to improve safety at the Bomo Dog Bowl

The Bomaderry off-leash dog park is set for an upgrade after securing $30,000 in State Government funding.
State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward, said the money would be used to improve safety and amenity at the area known as the Bomo Dog Bowl.
This funding came from the State Government's community building partnership program, following a community petition started by Mr Ward and local residents.
"This funding will provide for an all-weather shade structure, a smaller fenced enclosure with water, signage and shelter to enhance existing the facility and improve user safety," Mr Ward said.
''With thousands of dogs registered throughout the Shoalhaven, the Bomo Dog Bowl is a very popular place for people to come and play with their dogs in a safe environment and meet other dog owners as well.
"The funding I am announcing today builds on previous grants I have secured for this great local facility," Mr Ward said.
One of the driving forces behind the park's establishment, Kylie Knight from Bomaderry Community Inc, said part of the new funding would be used to create separate areas for dogs of different sizes and temperaments.
She also wanted to put a stronger focus on dog owner education.
"It is one thing to be told that dogs need to be under effective control and another to know what that looks like," Ms Knight said.
"People who bring their dogs to a dog park obviously care about their animals but sometimes owners are new or just lack understanding about how to read a dog's body language.
''I have owned dogs for over 30 years, and I am still learning what it takes to talk dog.
"Every animal is an individual and owners cannot assume how one dog reacts is going to be the same as another," Ms Knight said.
Mr Ward said the dog park provided enormous community benefits from improving mental health through to giving people the opportunity to simply get out of the house and chat.
''I look forward to seeing the works complete at the Bomo Dog Bowl," he said.
"It's fantastic that Bomaderry Community Inc is highly proactive in maintaining a safe area for the community to enjoy time with their beloved dogs.
"I know my dog Oscar will be happy,'' Mr Ward said.
While the State Government is providing funds to upgrade the dog park, Mr Ward called on Shoalhaven Council to do more to fix drainage issues that regularly turned the park into a muddy mess littered with large puddles.
He said the council had "put two parts of bugger-all" into the park.
But "a little bit of love could go a long, long way".
"I hope at the next council election we actually actually have some councillors put up their hands that actually will commit to fixing the drainage here, because this has largely been done with State Government funding that I've been able to secure as the local member, and as a local resident of Bomaderry," Mr Ward said.
"Do something for the community, and for dog owners and this park, and put just a little bit of investment in to make it a bit more user-friendly."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.