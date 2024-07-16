South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

More than 100 animals have been seized from Shoalhaven person banned from owning pets

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 16 2024 - 5:10pm, first published 11:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The RSPCA has seized 16 dogs including 11 puppies from a Shoalhaven property and the care of a person banned from owning or having custody of animals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.