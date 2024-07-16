More than 100 animals have been seized from Shoalhaven person banned from owning pets

The RSPCA has seized 16 dogs including 11 puppies from a Shoalhaven property and the care of a person banned from owning or having custody of animals.
RSPCA inspectors attended the property on Wednesday, July 10, after receiving information a person was in possession of several dogs.
The NSW Local Court had previously banned the person from purchasing, acquiring, or taking possession or custody of animals for 10 years from 2018.
The 11 puppies seized from the property were aged between eight and 12 weeks, and like the other five dogs from the property are in RSPCA care and receiving veterinary treatment.
An RSPCA spokesperson said it was not the first time inspectors had seized animals from the property in the years since the ban was enforced.
She said the RSPCA and police had previously seized 90 animals including exotic parrots, birds, guinea pigs, rabbits, dogs, and puppies from the convicted person on three separate occasions since the prohibition order was granted in 2018.
Investigations are continuing to determine whether charges will be laid.
If you have animal welfare concerns, please call RSPCA NSW to investigate on 1300 CRUELTY (1300 278 358) or make a report online at: www.rspcansw.org.au/report-a-cruelty-case.
