North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels to launch exciting new project

North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels calls for volunteers as it embarks on a new chapter in its 50-year history.
Chair of North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels Luke Sikora has announced the construction of a new purpose-built, large-scale commercial kitchen and offices in South Nowra.
"This is an exciting new chapter in the long history of our organisation," Mr Sikora said.
"Our plans will see the establishment of a new, purpose-built, commercial-grade kitchen and office space, enabling us to locally produce, store and supply more high-quality meals to seniors across the Shoalhaven."
The community is invited to a drop-in session at the Nowra Golf Club on Thursday, July 18 from 9am to 12pm, where the plans will be unveiled.
Mr Sikora said the new facility is under construction and will enable Meals on Wheels to partner with, and support more local businesses across the region.
"North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels is experiencing unprecedented growth, and we were faced with the prospect of having to turn people who require meals away as we simply do not have the facilities to produce them.
"With this investment, North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels will be able to continue to service the community across the Shoalhaven, and provide more meals and social support for our local seniors."
The North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels operates from Berry to Jervis Bay and currently provides over 750 meals a week to over 300 clients.
Mr Sikora said with the growth and expansion there is a need for more volunteers.
The drop-in session will also provide helpful information about how locals can volunteer to support seniors across the Shoalhaven community.
"I encourage anyone who has some spare time, any spare time, to volunteer at North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels," Mr Sikora said.
There are roles to suit everyone with any experience, from delivery drivers, cooks, packers, office workers, supervisors, Meals Together social support helpers, and more.
To find out more, visit the community drop in session or call 4422 5111.
