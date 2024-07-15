Councillor issues call for the Shoalhaven to host a royal visit

There is a new push for the Shoalhaven to host a royal visit later this year.
Shoalhaven Councillor Paul Ell has called on council to extend an invitation to King Charles and Queen Camilla to include the Shoalhaven as part of their official visit to Australia later in the year.
"On Monday, July 15 it was announced that King Charles and Queen Camilla will be visiting Australia later in the year as part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting," Cr Ell said.
"At our next council meeting I will be moving a motion to invite the king and queen to visit the Shoalhaven whilst they are in the country.
"The visit will undoubtedly attract national and international headlines, so it will be a great opportunity to showcase our region," he said.
"It is also an opportunity for the king and queen to meet with and acknowledge the contribution of incredible local volunteers and others giving service to our community including defence personnel."
Cr Ell's motion asks council's CEO Robyn Stevens to write to the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet to seek the Shoalhaven's inclusion in the itinerary and offer any assistance needed with organisational arrangements.
"The motion also asks for the Federal Member for Gilmore's assistance with this request," Cr Ell said.
No reigning monarch has ever visited the Shoalhaven, although many Shoalhaven residents travelled north to Wollongong when Queen Elizabeth visited there.
"So this would be a truly historic occasion for the city if the invitation were to be accepted," Cr Ell said.
"I hope that fellow councillors will support this motion."
The matter will be considered at council's meeting on Monday, July 22.
