Car damage a 'kick in the guts' for woman starting a new Nowra business

During several years of running food businesses in the Shoalhaven, Alison Dempsey dreamed of opening a cake shop.
But just days after opening Ally's Wonderland cakes, her dream received "a big kick in the guts" as a new car she bought to help with the business was damaged while parked in her Nowra driveway.
Gold paint was sprayed over the back of the new Jeep, the number plate was stolen and the back window was smashed over night on Wednesday, July 10.
The same night a car in a nearby street was broken into, with a window smashed before a wallet, cash and watch were stolen.
Police are appealing for anyone who might have seen something suspicious in Ryan Avenue or Keft Avenue on the night of Wednesday, July 10, or the morning of Thursday July 11 to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Ms Dempsey said she bought the Jeep specifically so it could transport wedding cakes and other creations.
But instead of using it to help get her new business up and running, she will be without the vehicle for several weeks while it is repaired.
She will also be out of hundreds of dollars pocket to cover the excess in her insurance policy.
Ms Dempsey believed the damage was done by teenagers, but was at a loss to explain why her vehicle was targeted.
"I support the local community and I just don't get how we as a society just let them [teenagers] get away with this - it's wrong," she said.
And she called form a change to the way teenage offenders are treated.
In NSW the Young Offenders Act was introduced in 1998 as a way of diverting young people away from being caught up in the criminal justice system.
It provides young people who have committed crimes with alternatives to going to court, including warnings, formal cautions and youth justice conferences.
But Ms Dempsey said it had created a system in which young people knew there were little to no consequences for their actions.
In fact she said the excess on her insurance policy would far outstrip any punishment handed out to whoever damaged her car - if they were ever caught.
"I get so frustrated because no-one's doing anything about these young offenders," she said.
"By the time they're 18 they're out of control."
Ms Dempsey said her son was bashed and robbed of his shoes earlier this year, and while the attackers were caught one was too young to be charged while "nothing happened" to the other three.
"Kids need to be held accountable," she said.
"This is not just Nowra, it's everywhere."
