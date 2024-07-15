Viva la Kangaroo Valley for Bastille Day celebrations

Parts of Kangaroo Valley were transformed into an outlying French province on Saturday, as the region celebrated Bastille Day.
At the Friendly Inn 28 teams from all over the state dressed for the part as they played out a petanque competition.
It was won by Valley Gold following a hotly-contested event.
And just a few kilometres away at the Wildwood property about 100 people enjoyed a Coq Fest Bastille Day party lasting into the next day, celebrating all things French.
Fancy costumes were the order of the day as a couple of Marie Antointettes mingled with a Jacques Cousteau, an Inspector Clouseau, French maids and more.
There was also plenty of live music and entertainment, along with a feast featuring local produce and the talents of Michelin starred chef Ilyes Mendi.
The Bastille Day celebration was part of Wildwood's long lunch series.
