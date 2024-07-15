Damaging wind, hazardous surf warnings for NSW South Coast

Residents on the South Coast and Southern Tablelands are being urged to prepare for damaging winds, hazardous surf and "blizzard conditions".
The NSW SES issued advice on Monday morning, July 15, for people in the following areas to prepare now - Wollongong, Nowra, Braidwood, Bega, Katoomba and Thredbo Top Station.
The Bureau of Meteorology said a complex low pressure system was currently lying to the east of Tasmania. This low was forecast to track towards the Bass Strait during Monday, with a series of associated troughs crossing NSW, resulting in strengthening westerly winds.
Vigorous westerly winds were forecast to develop for parts of the south-east, with blizzard conditions likely for the alpine region.
For the NSW and ACT alpine region, damaging winds averaging 60 to 70kmh, with peak gusts of around 90kmh, were possible above 1500 metres from Monday afternoon, easing early Tuesday morning.
Damaging winds averaging 80 to 90kmh, with peak gusts of around 115kmh, were likely over 1900 metres from Monday afternoon, easing early Tuesday morning.
Blizzard conditions were forecast for parts of the Snowy Mountains district above 1500 metres, easing early Tuesday morning.
For parts of the Illawarra coast, damaging winds averaging 60 to 70kmh were possible from Monday evening in the south, spreading through to the Illawarra and Central Tablelands Tuesday morning. Winds were forecast to ease later Tuesday morning.
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service recommended back country travel be postponed until conditions improve.
The SES said this event may change quickly. It will monitor the situation and update warnings if the situation changes.
Meanwhile, due to the forecast damaging winds and a weekend of strong swells off NSW, the BoM was predicting hazardous surf conditions to continue through Monday along the southern half of the coast, extending from the Hunter region down to the Victorian border.
Surf Life Saving NSW urged the public to exercise caution when visiting the coastline.
The warnings come after a series of rock platform-related drownings in recent times.
Just over a week ago, two rock fishers were swept off the rocks at Little Bay, while over a two-week stretch between the end of May and mid-June two separate incidents at Kurnell resulted in four fatalities of people on rock shelves being washed into the ocean.
SLSNSW director of lifesaving Joel Wiseman is urging the public to exercise caution if they are visiting the coast.
Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean, and those who may be whale watching or walking along the rocks were encouraged to do so from a safe vantage point.
"We really want to emphasise, particularly after the incidents we have seen over the past few months, than these conditions can be quite dangerous for rock fishing, boating, surfing and swimming," he said.
"Our resources are actively patrolling and Support Operations Teams from the Hunter to the Far South Coast are in operation, but if you take are planning on taking a risk, we strongly urge you to check BeachSafe and understand your limitations."
