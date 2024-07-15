Sanctuary Point woman becomes an instant Lotto millionaire

A Sanctuary Point woman has become an instant millionaire after winning Lotto on Saturday, July 13.
And while she had plans to buy a house and a new car, she also planned to have a beer to recover from the shock of her win.
The woman held one of the five division one winning entries in Saturday Lotto draw 4485 on Saturday, collecting $1,008,162.52.
She said she was "in shock" speaking to an official from The Lott.
"I think I'll go have a beer now. It's more of a shock than anything else," she said.
"My face is all red, my neck is all red."
The disbelief of her win had the woman double and triple checking the numbers on her eight-game entry.
"I had a look and thought, 'That's not right!' I checked the numbers several times and got others to check the ticket.
"It's massive! You have no idea!
"I've had these numbers for a while, but I can't remember why I chose them. They're just random numbers I picked and kept playing them," she said.
The woman revealed she had never before won a large Lotto prize.
"The most I've ever won is $8.60," she said.
"I don't think I'll sleep tonight; I'm absolutely gobsmacked."
But she was quick to make plans for what she wanted to do with the winnings.
"I'm going to buy a house, a new car and my washing machine's stuffed - I'll get a car first.
The winning entry was purchased at Bay and Basin Newsagency in Sanctuary Point, where owner Warren Anderson and manager Rebecca Wallace said it was fantastic to see a big win land in their outlet after taking over the business just over a year ago.
"We are regional. We have hundreds of very loyal customers that we have come to know very well.
"I think everyone will be really happy and excited for the winner. This will be a great result for our community," Warren said. "Congratulations! This will be life-changing for you and your family. We wish you all the best.
"Every time we see a New South Wales winner, we have been telling the customers 'It's getting closer!' and now we have our very own local winner."
The winning numbers in Saturday Lotto draw 4485 were 21, 2, 36, 24, 18 and 1, while the supplementary numbers were 14 and 27.
Across Australia, there were five division one winning entries in Saturday Lotto draw 4485 - two in Queensland and one each in NSW, Victoria and Western Australia.
