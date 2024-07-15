Friends in life and art unite in Jervis Bay Maritime Museum exhibitions

It's not every day two artistic friends get to present dual exhibitions in their home town.
However, Jervis Bay Maritime Museum and Gallery is featuring exhibitions from Shoalhaven friends and locals Akira Kamada and Dr Nigel Helyer.
Mr Kamanda's sculptural installation 'The land - Seeking coexistence' and Dr Helyer's multi-sensory exhibit 'Sonus Maris' will be on display until Sunday, October 13.
The exhibitions were welcomed by family, friends and Jervis Bay locals at the Museum and Gallery on Thursday, July 4.
Both exhibits use immersive technology to engage audiences and soak the visitors in their environments.
Mr Kamada, whose sculpture 'Birth' won first prize in Kangaroo Valley's Sculpture in the Valley 2023, has created a sculptural installation that explores the impact of human behaviour on the natural environment and the true value of nature.
"For the last 20 years, I've used many different materials in my work," Mr Kamada said.
"But my main focus has been the beauty of the natural environment and the negative impact that human behaviour has had on it."
The exhibition features multiple art works on the walls and floor, as well as a soundscape to create a multi-faced installation.
Meanwhile, sound artist Dr Helyer's exhibition 'Sonus Maris' blends art and science in a celebration of the NSW coast.
Sonus Maris was created in collaboration with water engineers and scientists at the UNSW Water Research Laboratory.
Viewers are invited into a multi-sensory experience where they can see, feel and hear the flows and patterns of coastal environments captured during three decades of research.
Dr Helyer's interest in water comes from living in the Sussex Inlet fishing village where he learned to sail at a young age.
Since then, he has gained an international reputation for his large-scale sonic installations.
"It seems my fate is co-mingled with salt water, as it is professionally with sound," Dr Helyer said.
"Both are liquid mediums, both immerse and surround us and naturally, we can drown in both."
For more information on the gallery and artists, please see the Jervis Bay Maritime Museum and Gallery website.
