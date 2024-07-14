Digger Day returns to Shoalhaven Rugby Park to honour the nation's veterans

One of he biggest days on the Shoalhaven's sporting calendar is taking place on Saturday, July 27.
That is when the annual Digger Day rugby match between Shoalhaven and Kiama in being played at South Nowra's Rugby Park.
This is the 14th time the annual Shoalhaven Kane Vandenberg Digger Day is being held to support veterans locally and further afield.
The day is hosted by the Keith Payne VC Veterans Benefit Group, which has announced the lineup for the 2024 event.
The amazing guest list includes Australia's most decorated veteran Keith Payne VC AM, New Zealand's only current VC Mr Willy Apiata VC, Australia's last living George Cross recipient Michael Pratt GC, Tim Britten CV and Al Sparkes CV OAM.
The GC and Cross of Valour (CV) are the civilian equivalents to the Victoria Cross.
In addition to the highly decorated VIP, also in attendance will be family descendants of Kevin 'Dasher' Wheatley VC, Albert Jacka VC MC and Bar, Reg Rattey VC, New Zealander Reginald Judson VC DCM MM, Capt Rambahadur Limbu VC (Gurkha VC) and Jonathan Rogers GC.
The stories of their individual valour are outstanding, and all descendants proudly wear and reflect the medals earned by their descendants.
All guests are amazing to chat with and would welcome that opportunity.
The day will also feature another special guest in world renowned violinist Rachel Bostock, who will perform the Last Post prior to kick off. A truly memorable rendition.
There will be a Navy helicopter from 723 Squadron at HMAS Albatross and a helicopter supplied by CHC Helicopters, also located at HMAS Albatross, which will fly all the special guests to Rugby Park South Nowra at 12.05pm.
The Army's elite Red Berets Parachute Team will be parachuting onto the ground prior to the helicopter's landing.
The day will include an official flag ceremony and plenty of opportunity to meet the VIPs.
The organisers have praised the support received from the Navy, Army, and CHC helicopters.
They have also thanked and acknowledged Margaret Vandenberg, Lockheed Martin Australia, Bomaderry Bingo Charity Trust, the Postman's Tavern Nowra and Shoalhaven Rugby Club for their ongoing support.
Admission on the day is free and is family friendly, so please come along and support this great day.
All veterans are encouraged to wear jackets and medals proudly.
The program for the day is:
10:30am Gates open
11:39am Army Red Berets parachute team exit aircraft
11:45am Army Red Berets Parachute Team land on playing field
12:00am Invited dignitaries assemble on playing field
12:05-12:10 pm 1st and 2nd aircraft land on main playing field with dignitaries
1210-12:25pm VC and GC recipients meet with dignitaries
12:25pm Players assemble on field
12:30-12:42pm VC, GC and CV recipients meet and greet players
12:45pm Last post ceremony
1250pm National Anthems of Australia and New Zealand
12:55pm Players will have 20 mins to continue with their warmup and game preparation
1:15pm 1st grade game commences (Luke Meehan to kick off game ball)
2:50pm 1st grade game concludes
3:00pm 2nd grade game commences
4:20pm 2nd grade game concludes
4:45pm All visitors and general public are invited into the clubhouse for meals and speeches
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.