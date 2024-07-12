South Coast Register
Shoalhaven Mariners to face off against Cardinals in weekend baseball game

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated July 12 2024 - 4:28pm, first published 4:27pm
Shoalhaven Mariners to tee off against the Wollongong Cardinals this weekend. Picture supplied
Shoalhaven Mariners to tee off against the Wollongong Cardinals this weekend. Picture supplied

Baseball will make a return to the Shoalhaven on Bastille Day, Sunday, July 14, where the Shoalhaven Mariners will look to defend their fortress against marauders from the north, otherwise known as the Wollongong Cardinals.

