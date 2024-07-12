Shoalhaven Mariners to face off against Cardinals in weekend baseball game

Baseball will make a return to the Shoalhaven on Bastille Day, Sunday, July 14, where the Shoalhaven Mariners will look to defend their fortress against marauders from the north, otherwise known as the Wollongong Cardinals.
The Mariners 4th Grade team are holding out hope for their first win of 2024 as they take on the 5th placed Cardinals in the first game of the day, teeing off at 10.30 am.
In their last meeting in Round 8, the Cardinals ran out late winners with a score of 9-6, a vast improvement on the 16-7 scoreline in Round 3.
The undefeated Mariners 3rd Grade side will play in the second game of the day at 1.00 p.m, taking on the last-placed Cardinals.
They hope to continue their winning streak, especially if the teams' previous encounter was anything to go by, with one-way traffic and a resounding 15-3 and 16-2 victories.
With two games this weekend, it's the perfect opportunity to head down to Ison Park and support the local Mariners team. Organisers recommend bringing a rug, bringing some friends, and checking out the tasty fare at the Canteen.
The Mariners have some big things planned for the second half of 2024 as they ramp up for their Junior season.
The game will be weather-dependent, and supporters are encouraged to watch social media pages to confirm that the games will proceed.
