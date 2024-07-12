Two men charged with armed robbery following Kiama incident

Police have charged two men following an alleged armed robbery in Kiama.
About 8.30pm on Saturday 29 June 2024, a 30-year-old man approached a vehicle on Terralong Street, Kiama.
When he was got inside the vehicle, he was allegedly held at knife point before cash was allegedly stolen and the var was driven away as soon as the man exited.
Officers from Lake Illawarra Police District attended the scene and commenced an investigation.
Detectives from the Lake Illawarra Police District established Strike Force Awinya to investigate the alleged robbery.
Just before 1pm on Thursday, July 11, police arrested a 27-year-old man at a licensed venue in Memorial Drive, Shellharbour.
He was charged with robbery armed with offensive weapon, supplying a small quantity of a prohibited drug and possessing a prohibited drug.
Then about 6.45pm the same day a 24-year-old man was arrested at Lake Illawarra Police Station.
He was charged with taking part supplying a small quantity of a prohibited drug, aggravated robbery and inflicting actual bodily harm.
Both were refused bail to appear before Wollongong Local Court on Friday, July 12.
