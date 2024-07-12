Police ask for help to find missing Nowra teenager

Police are asking for help to find a young woman who has gone missing from Nowra, and might be on her way to Western Australia.
Ivy Dowdy, 18, was last seen on Earnest Street, Nowra, about 5pm on Thursday, July 11.
Police and family hold concerns for her welfare.
Ivy is described as having a fair complexion, and is about 155cm tall with slim build and light brown hair.
She also tends to wear a nose ring.
She was last seen wearing torn light blue jeans and a t-shirt.
She is known to frequent Nowra and Bomaderry, and police believe she might be travelling to Western Australia.
Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to call South Coast police on 4421 9699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.