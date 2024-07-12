South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Nowra man charged after allegedly threatening woman with firearm

Updated July 12 2024 - 5:03pm, first published 2:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Nowra man has been charged with multiple domestic violence and firearms offences after he allegedly threatened a woman with a firearm.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.