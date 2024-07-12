Nowra man charged after allegedly threatening woman with firearm

A Nowra man has been charged with multiple domestic violence and firearms offences after he allegedly threatened a woman with a firearm.
Police received a report on July 11 that a woman had allegedly received multiple threatening text messages and videos from a man known to her.
The videos allegedly showed a man pointing a pistol at the camera.
Officers attached to Southern Domestic Violence High Risk Offender Team launched an investigation into the incident, and following inquiries arrested a 25-year-old man at a hotel on Junction Street, Nowra.
During the arrest police allegedly located a pistol on the man, which was seized for forensic examination.
The man was taken to Nowra Police Station where he was charged with stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm DV, use carriage service to menace/harass/offend, possess unregistered firearm pistol, use unregistered firearm pistol, not keep firearm pistol safely, possess unauthorised pistol and use unregistered firearm pistol.
He was refused bail by police to appear before Nowra Local Court on July 12.
