Nowra Library session aimed at providing protection against scams

Australians lost about $2.7 billion to scams last year, according to the ACCC.
That amount continues to grow as scammers become more sophisticated, with criminal groups even incorporating artificial intelligence into their efforts.
Protecting yourself from scams has never been more important, and an information session at the Nowra Library on Tuesday, July 23, will help with that.
Staff from NSW Fair Trading will be at the library from 2pm to 3pm to pass on essential information about consumer rights and how to protect yourself against scams.
The free session is perfect for anyone looking to make informed decisions and stay safe in today's marketplace.
It will look at:
Shopping rights - repairs, replacements, refunds, warranties
Scams awareness - common signs, real-world examples, recovery tips
To register for the free session click here or call 4429 3705.
