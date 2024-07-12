A rescue out at sea brings a youthful approach to Marine Rescue Jervis Bay

Stef Nitto's father volunteered her time to help Marine Rescue after the organisation helped him when he came to grief of a fishing trip.
And that incident in early 2022 has resulted in dramatic changes at Marine Rescue's Jervis Bay unit with Ms Nitto not only the youngest person but also the first woman to be elected unit commander.
The 25-year-old also presents a younger face for the volunteer organisation.
A secondary teacher living at Hill Top on the Southern Highlands, Ms Nitto said she joined the Jervis Bay unit because she spent many weekends with family in Vincentia.
She joined after an incident involving her father Byrand Nitto and a couple of his mates, when they headed out from Bellambi to a popular fishing location 22 nautical miles offshore known as Browns Mountain.
On the way out their boat hit a submerged shipping container that had fallen from a cargo ship, but there appeared to be no damage.
Once the trio started fishing the boat began taking in water, giving those on board just enough time to send out a distress call and activate an EPIRB before the boat flipped and sank.
Fortunately a ship travelling to New Zealand picked the men up a few minutes later, and looked after them until water police and Marine Rescue arrived to take them back to shore.
Ms Nitto said her father was so grateful he asked what he could do to help Marine Rescue, offering his children as volunteers.
She said she did not mind the offer as "I thought okay then, we'll join, we'll have some fun."
Since then Ms Nitto has been active in the Jervis Bay unit, getting involved in all aspects of the operation including becoming a watch officer in the radio room, and senior crew on the unit's rescue boats, working towards qualification as leading crew.
And now she has taken over as unit commander, replacing Kevin Hill who decided to step down from the position.
His deputy Steve Hutchison also decided not to stand for re-election.
Ms Nitto said she was unsure about taking over the role because she worked full time, while Mr Hill had been putting time and effort into the unit virtually every day.
She said she had meetings with zone officers to see if it could work, and was told they would offer any support she needed.
"I can always adapt to what I'm doing," Ms Nitto said.
"I managed to get two really, really good deputy unit commanders to help me out, and they've been absolutely amazing with getting everything sorted and ensuring we move forward and continue the amazing work that Kevin and Steve Hutchison have done in the past couple of years."
Marine Rescue Southern Zone Commander Mike Hammond said he was "thrilled" with the appointments of Ms Nitto as unit commander with deputy commanders Daniel Pauperis (operations) and Brad Clarke (administration).
"Stef brings a great background in education and a lot of skills, drive and enthusiasm," he said.
"We also have some really capable deputies in Brad and Daniel.
"It's really exciting to see a new generation take the reins, we're looking forward to seeing the leadership and ideas they bring," he said.
Mr Hammond paid tribute to departing unit commander Kevin Hill who in 2023 received life membership to Marine Rescue NSW and was named a joint recipient of the NSW Maritime Medal.
"Kevin has been a fantastic leader, he's been the unit commander before (2016-18) and this time (2022-24) he has taken things on with his usual gusto, forging great relationships with the local community and increasing the unit's rescue capability.
"Being a skipper himself he knows what is required to get the vessels running and the crews ready, he has been instrumental in the great work that has been done here," Mr Hammond said.
Mr Hill said he was pleased to be handing the leadership to three extremely capable people.
"The time is right for me to step aside for the younger generation," he said.
"Stef, Daniel and Brad represent that and I am confident they will continue to grow and develop the unit to support the region's boaters well into the future.
"Marine Rescue Jervis Bay is in good hands with the new leadership team, I will continue to serve the community as a volunteer at the unit and skipper rescue vessels when tasked," Mr Hill said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.